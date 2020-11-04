Bristol illegal rave organiser fined £10,000
- Published
The organiser of a rave which attracted 700 people has been fined £10,000 for breaching coronavirus restrictions.
The Halloween event on Saturday in Yate, near Bristol, turned violent when police tried to disperse the crowd.
Avon and Somerset Police said a man in his 30s was arrested as he tried to take away some of the sound equipment the day after the event.
The man, who was later identified as the organiser, has been given the maximum fine possible.
Police who tried to shut down the event were pelted with missiles including bottles, with some officers suffering minor injuries.
Avon and Somerset Chief Constable Andy Marsh said the people running the rave had acted "criminally and disgracefully".
"It is hard to adequately explain how reckless it was to organise an unlicensed music event during the midst of a pandemic that has claimed so many lives," he said.
"We are facing a moment in this pandemic when scientists and medics and warning of the grave risks and consequences of not controlling the virus.
"Yet those involved in this event acted with no thought for anyone other than themselves.
"It was deliberately organised in secret with complete disregard to the current situation the country is facing at the moment."
In total eight people, aged between 17 and 33, have been arrested in relation to the violence at the rave for offences such as violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.
Mr Marsh said police were still trying to identify other people who may have been involved.