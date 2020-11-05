Bristol mayor says new cycle lane has 'messed up' bus route
- Published
A new cycle lane introduced during the pandemic has "totally messed up" a major bus route in the city, Bristol's mayor has said.
The scheme on the A38 Lewins Mead was introduced in August to tackle air pollution and make it easier to walk, cycle and social distance.
But Marvin Rees said it had ruined the bus route and caused delays.
Lewins Mead is a busy route for a number of First Bus services travelling in and out of the city.
Mr Rees told a government select committee that Bristol City Council would have to make changes to the scheme which runs from the Christmas Street junction to St James Barton roundabout.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the mayor was giving evidence to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee as part of its ongoing inquiry into air quality.
He said the cycle lane had "totally messed up the bus route that uses that bit of the city, as well as causing delays".
Mr Rees added they had talked to the bus company and "we're going to make changes".
After the hearing a spokesperson for the mayor's office said: "Following discussion with First Group about impact on their services, an amendment to the Lewins Mead scheme has been designed that will provide additional bus priority from Lewins Mead to the St James Barton roundabout.
"This will be implemented by mid-November and will be an improvement to bus priority over and above what was in place prior to the Covid lockdown as well as mitigating the impacts of the cycle scheme."
The spokesperson warned the planned changes may be delayed by the second lockdown.