No timescale on Little Stoke railway bridge reopening

Published
image captionThe new bridge was due to be moved into place last weekend

No date has been set for the reopening of a railway near Bristol after transporters moving a new bridge became bogged down in mud.

The 4,260-tonne bridge was due to be moved into place last weekend at Gipsy Patch Lane in Little Stoke, but it is stuck 40m (130 ft) away.

The line was originally due to reopen on Saturday.

Engineers are working to reinforce the roadway as part of the "highly complex engineering project", said the council.

A spokesperson for South Gloucestershire Council said: "Having encountered a significant issue, Network Rail and its contractor, Alun Griffiths, are continuing to work around the clock to resolve the issue and currently undertaking detailed work on site so that the bridge can be moved into position.

"Until this part of the main line is able to reopen, Network Rail will continue working with train operators to get those passengers who still need to travel by train to where they need to go, either on diverted services, or via the rail replacement buses operating between Bristol and Newport."

image captionTransporters carrying the 4,260-tonne bridge got stuck

Great Western Railway said it was "aware work to replace the bridge is running behind schedule".

A spokesperson said: "Rail services will continue to operate as they have throughout the period of works, but may be amended at short notice.

"We urge people to check before they travel for the very latest information."

The bridge is being replaced as part of the expansion of Bristol's Metrobus network into South Gloucestershire.

It was originally due to be replaced at Easter but work was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

