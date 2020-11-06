Colston's Girls' School in Bristol chooses new name
A school named after the 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston has announced its new name.
Colston's Girls' School in Bristol will now be known as Montpelier High School, after a vote by staff and students.
Last month the school decided to rebrand following anti-racism protests, during which a statue of Colston was thrown into Bristol's harbour.
The school's principal said it would "allow the school to forge a new identity".
Following the decision to change the name last month, a list of 10 new possible names was drawn up by students, and three suggestions were shortlisted by the Venturers Trust Board which runs the school.
The school is in the Montpelier area of Bristol and the new name was voted for by 62% of by students and staff.
Principal Kerry McCullagh said the new name would "allow the school to forge a new identity that represents its diverse and inclusive community".
Student Hemlata Pant, who was part of the consultation, said she was "excited" by the result.
"But this isn't just a moment, it's the beginning of something much bigger and as a community, we are helping to shape the future of the school."
Another student, Heidi Szynkaruk said: "This is the start of a new chapter for our school, with a more inclusive name being the first step."
David Watson of the Venturers Trust said students had "made history... by choosing a new name to reflect their diverse and inclusive school community."
The girls' school was opened in 1891, 170 years after Colston's death, and was funded through a financial endowment from the slave trader.
The school's own statue of Colston was removed from the premises in June.
The city's former Colston Hall music venue announced in September it had also changed its name, to Bristol Beacon.
