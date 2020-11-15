Lockdown productivity breaks RWA Bristol's records
By Liz Lewis
BBC News
- Published
Artworks chosen for a prestigious annual exhibition reflect 2020's dominant themes, such as lockdown and the Black Lives Matter movement.
More than 600 pieces will be displayed at Bristol's Royal West of England Academy for the 168th open exhibition.
In all some 3,800 submissions were received, breaking the RWA's own records for the event.
Director Alison Bevan said works "range from politics to pure beauty", offering something for everyone.
'Productive lockdown'
The pieces chosen for the exhibition by selectors, led by RWA President Fiona Robinson, are "as varied as the experiences of the exhibitors", Mrs Bevan said.
Mediums used include painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, installation and mixed media.
The vast number of submissions ranged from people who have just taken up painting to "some of the biggest names in the British art world today" including invited artists Rebecca Salter and Frank Bowling OBE.
Mrs Bevan believes the coronavirus pandemic is behind the larger than usual amount of material being produced.
Artists have generally had a "positive productive lockdown" being "shut in studios immersed in their work", she said.
This year the RWA offered a prize for younger artists and those from black and ethnic minority backgrounds to encourage these "often under-represented" groups to submit works.
'Enormously relieved'
Despite being in lockdown the decision was made to keep the exhibition as a physical experience rather than putting it online.
"We feel opening our doors and letting people see things on the walls is an important part of the experience," said Mrs Bevan.
"You will almost definitely see something you think is complete rubbish, but also something you will be absolutely blown away by and would never have thought of in a million years."
Due to coronavirus restrictions the job of putting pictures on the walls and arranging the exhibition - usually a large team effort - is being carried out by just two technicians - Ben Rowe and Tristan Pollard.
Luckily all the chosen pieces were moved into the building just before the second lockdown began and the two men are on track to have the exhibition ready to open on 5 December.
The RWA has also just heard it has been awarded a grant of £1.37m which will go towards its Light and Inspiration project to repair the fabric of the gallery.
"We needed this injection of cash and are enormously relieved and grateful," said Mrs Bevan.
"This will save one of Britain's most beautiful galleries."