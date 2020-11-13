Bristol bursary set up in memory of 'inspirational' nurse
A bursary award to help NHS apprentices has been set up in memory of a nurse who died after contracting coronavirus.
The fund has been set up by 30 NHS workers, who walked 10 million steps in six weeks to raise £3,000, in memory of their colleague Sandra Hicks.
Ms Hicks, who died in May, was lead practice development teacher at Southmead Hospital.
NHS worker Jonathan Hall said: "Sandra was a hard-working and committed person who was a true inspiration."
Ms Hicks' 35-year career included working at Frenchay Hospital for 15 years, at NHS Direct, as well as a local care home.
The staff development team wanted to establish an annual grant-giving fund in her memory, so they set themselves a challenge to walk 4,000 miles - finally clocking up more than 5,000 miles - since the start of October.
Mr Hall, a non-medical education manager at North Bristol NHS Trust, said: "We wanted to set up this bursary to help apprentices who share the same work ethic that Sandra had, to help them access further education courses, professional development opportunities or even to buy a laptop to help them in their studies.
"The £3,000 we have raised will pay for the bursary for the next three years and we will do more fundraising to support it longer-term.
"Sandra would be very proud, she would have loved to see the team coming together.
"She was all about developing others and would be over the moon to know that this bursary will benefit someone to progress in their training."
'Cherished colleague'
Sarah Harrison, director of Southmead Hospital Charity, who helped set up the bursary, said: "The pandemic has affected us all, and this is especially true in losing Sandra - a cherished colleague, a wonderful friend, and a much-loved family member.
"It's thanks to those inspirational efforts that Sandra's passion will continue to have an impact on young talent here at North Bristol NHS Trust for years to come.
"It's an incredible legacy, and one we're privileged to support."