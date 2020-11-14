Bristol pub campaigners lose final planning battle
- Published
The battle to save a community pub looks to be over as planning permission has been granted to turn it into flats.
The Windmill in Bristol closed in March and locals had been fundraising to buy it.
But they fell short of their target and the pub's owners secured planning permission to turn it into five homes on Friday.
Residents and some local councillors had argued the pub was a vital asset in the area.
After closing just before the first coronavirus lockdown, The Windmill had been on the market for £495,000.
But despite months of fundraising, a committee set up to save it could not meet that total.
Labour councillor Jo Sergeant, who voted against the flats plan at Friday's Bristol City Council planning meeting, said the pub was important to locals.
"If we keep shutting down pubs just to build soulless flats that most people can't afford to buy anyway, I don't really think we're doing the people of Bristol any kind of service," she said.
'We did try'
Residents also pleaded with councillors to consider that, because of planned developments nearby, the pub would soon have a wider customer base and the potential to be profitable.
But Labour councillor Mike Davies said there were no planning reasons to turn down the application.
He added: "I know it's sad for local people, but a planning committee can't save a pub in and of itself."
Bar Wars Director Mike Cranney, who ran The Windmill for 14 years, said: "We've tried extremely hard to retain the building as a pub without success.
"We are not some greedy developer trying to cash in."