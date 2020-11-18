Warmley baby death: Parents in court over murder
A mother and father have appeared in court charged with murdering their five-week-old son.
James Dean Clark, 30, and Helen Jeremy, 26, are accused of killing Sean Clark, who died on January 14, 2018.
Charges allege the couple murdered Sean at an address on Neads Drive, Warmley, South Gloucestershire, on that date.
Neither defendant entered a plea to the charges during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mr Clark, of Neads Drive, Warmley, and Ms Jeremy, of Russell Avenue, Kingswood, are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
Judge William Hart remanded Mr Clark, who appeared by video link, and Ms Jeremy, who was present at court, in custody.
The judge said: "The next time this case will be before the court will be on December 4 this year."