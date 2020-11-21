Bristol pedestrian hit by car suffers life-threatening head injury
- Published
A man carrying a child suffered a life-threatening head injury when he was hit by a car while crossing the road.
The 53-year-old was struck by a dark grey estate car on Forest Road in the Bristol suburb of Fishponds at about 17: 15 GMT on Friday
He was carrying a two-year-old boy, who suffered minor injuries.
Avon and Somerset Police want to trace the driver of the estate, who initially stopped but left without being identified.
Det Insp James Wasiak said: "He did initially stop at the scene, but the extent of the injury to the man may not have been apparent at the time."