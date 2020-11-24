Yate rave: Images released after illegal event turned violent
Police have appealed for help in identifying 38 people who attended an illegal Halloween rave in Yate.
About 700 people attended the event near Bristol, where police said some of the crowd began acting violently towards officers when told to leave.
The rave was held at a disused warehouse overnight on 31 October and continued well into the next day.
Two organisers have been fined £10,000 and a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the event.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers were pelted with items, including bottles, as they dealt with the incident.
Det Supt Lisa Simpson said: "This event came while gatherings of more than 30 people were illegal and as the country was digesting news of national restrictions soon to be introduced.
"Officers found themselves dealing with an intolerable hostile situation, and deserve credit for the courageous and professional manner in which they handled it.
"The aggressive and dangerous antics of those attacking police is inexcusable and unacceptable."
At the time of the rave, police said officers "found a number of vehicles and several hundred people" at the site when they arrived.
Roads were closed but large numbers of people continued to arrive on foot. Mains power was cut to the building, but an alternative source was used.
Det Supt Simpson said suspected offences included assaults on emergency workers and affray.
"We've made efforts within Avon and Somerset and other forces to try to establish who these people are in the hope we wouldn't need to release these images into the public domain.
"However, despite this we still don't know who a number of people we want to talk to are, which is why we're now releasing images of them in the hope the public can help," she added.