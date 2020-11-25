BBC News

Artistic Bristol couple use window to display work

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionRobin and Emma-Jane Richards normally sell their art prints at markets across Bristol

An artistic couple who normally sell their illustrations at Christmas markets have turned their front window into an art gallery this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Robin and Emma-Jane Richards have displayed their work in their front window in Bedminster, Bristol.

Mr Richards said: "We live on a main road and all the markets have been closed due to Covid."

He hopes that if drivers are stuck in traffic it will "brighten their day".

The couple used old cardboard to create their gallery, along with some fairy lights.

The prints on display depict illustrations of Bristol landmarks and events, such as the annual Balloon Fiesta.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionMrs Richards said the reaction to the gallery has been "really positive"

Mr Richards said: "Normally we would be out at Christmas markets, local markets, that sort of thing.

"This year they've all been cancelled so we decided to use our front window as our main display area."

Mrs Richards added the reaction to the gallery has been "really positive".

"I think people enjoy seeing something bright and colourful, especially because it's winter and it's a bit dreary and miserable," she said.

"We're just hoping that being a busy road, people will be stuck in traffic and it might brighten up their day."

Related Topics

  • Bristol
  • Art

More on this story

  • Art trail celebrates Manchester's creative diversity

    Published
    29 October

  • 50 Windows of Creativity: Manchester art trail aims to reconnect people to city

    Published
    3 September

  • Window art trail spreads friendship

    Published
    17 February 2019

  • Charlotte Meadley creates Pudsey Christmas window display

    Published
    4 December 2019

  • The art of the Christmas window display

    Published
    22 December 2018