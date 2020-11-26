Hengrove man charged with manslaughter to appear in court
- Published
A 28-year-old man is to appear in court charged in connection with the death of Craig Parker, who died earlier this year.
Mitchell Thorpe was charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of Mr Parker, 45, who was attacked in Stockwood, Bristol, on 25 March.
Mr Thorpe, of Hengrove, also faces one count of possessing criminal property.
He was remanded ahead of his appearance at Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday.
