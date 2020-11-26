Covid-19: Bristol in highest tier of virus restrictions
- Published
Bristol will be placed under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions when the national lockdown ends next Wednesday.
The government announced on Thursday the city will be included in tier three - very high alert.
South Gloucestershire and North Somerset have also been placed in the highest tier.
The vast majority of the South West, including BANES, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, will be in tier two.
Also included in tier two are South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor.
Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and the Isle of Wight are the only places in England to be placed in tier one - medium alert.
Differences between the new tiers include restrictions on where households can meet up:
- tier one: the rule of six applies everywhere, indoors and out
- tier two: the rule of six applies outdoors but there is no household mixing anywhere indoors
- tier three: can only meet other households in outdoor public spaces like parks, where the rule of six applies