Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, in connection with reports of harassment on the Bristol and Bath Railway Path.
Police arrested the boy on Tuesday after a number of reports of women being harassed along the route, regularly used by runners and cyclists.
A police spokeswoman said: "The arrest came about as a result of increased proactive police activity in response to community concerns."
The teenager has been released on bail.
Before the arrest, users of the path had called for action regarding a number of incidents in recent weeks.
Insp Deepak Kenth of the Bristol East neighbourhood policing team said police patrols had been stepped up in the area in response.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk