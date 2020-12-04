Bristol Wild Goose drop-in reopens after £150k revamp
A drop-in centre that has served one million hot meals to homeless people in a decade has reopened after a £150,000 renovation campaign.
The Wild Goose has fed 10,000 people since it was opened in Easton by the Bristol-based Christian charity inHope.
The "Spruce the Goose" campaign paid for the replacement of a rotten floor and toilets and solved damp problems.
The charity still served up to 100 people a day at a pop-up centre as renovation work was done.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, the Wild Goose will continue operate the takeaway service but the cafe will reopen more fully as restrictions ease.
Jonathan Lee, inHope's chief executive, said the pandemic had "helped and hindered timely completion" of the renovation but said the charity was "grateful for the wide range of contributions".
Mick Connolly, the Wild Goose's drop-in manager, said: "The new improved facilities will allow staff, volunteer teams and visiting partner agencies to provide a more targeted and tailored approach for our service users.
"The new configuration will support a safe, friendly and psychologically informed environment that is open planned new with a fresh and inviting kitchen, café area, and an accessible wet room."
