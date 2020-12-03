Avonmouth warehouse explosion: Emergency services at scene
- Published
Emergency services are dealing with a large explosion at a warehouse.
Firefighters were called to the explosion in Kings Weston Lane in Avonmouth, an industrial area near Bristol, at about 11:20 GMT.
Police and paramedics are at the scene. South Western Ambulance Service said it was responding to a "serious incident".
A witness reported hearing a "very loud explosion" that "shook buildings", and another said they saw "around 10 ambulances driving to the scene".
Bristol Waste, which run the nearby Avonmouth recycling centre, tweeted it had closed the site temporarily.
