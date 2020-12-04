Avonmouth explosion: Investigation after four killed in blast
Investigations into what caused an explosion at a water treatment works that killed four people are continuing.
Three employees of Wessex Water and a contractor were killed in the blast at a water recycling centre in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, on Thursday.
The explosion happened at 11:20 GMT in a silo that held treated biosolids.
Wessex Water says it is working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). A fifth injured person is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.
Fire crews described a "very challenging" scene and used search and rescue dogs in the hunt for casualties following the blast.
Colin Skellett, chief executive of Wessex Water, said the company was "absolutely devastated" by what had happened and was working with the HSE "to understand what happened and why".
Biosolids are "treated sludge", a by-product of the sewage treatment process.
According to Wessex Water, the sludge is treated in anaerobic digesters, oxygen-free tanks, to produce agricultural fertiliser and renewable energy.
Ch Insp Mark Runacres, from Avon and Somerset Police, said the explosion was not being treated as terror-related and there were not thought to be any ongoing public safety concerns.
GMB, the union for Wessex Water workers, has sent "hopes and prayers" to the colleagues and families of the four people killed.
John Phillips, GMB regional secretary, said it was a "terrible tragedy".
"This is another stark reminder of the absolute need to ensure people are able to work in environments where risks to their health and safety are properly controlled," he said.
"Whilst the cause of this tragedy is not yet known, it is essential that a full and thorough investigation takes place at the appropriate time."
One witness to the aftermath described hearing a "boom and echo" which shook the ground, followed by "a lot of commotion".
Sean Nolan said: "It was quite short-lived, I'd say about two or three seconds. Sort of a boom and echo and then it just went quiet.
"That was it. There was no smoke, there was no after-effects of it."
Bristol City Mayor Marvin Rees said the "thoughts of our city" were with the families of those who had died.
"This has already been such a challenging year, and this news of further loss of life is another terrible blow. As a city we will mourn for them," he added.
