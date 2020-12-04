Warmley baby death: Trial date set for parents accused of murder
A trial date has been set for two parents charged with murdering their five-week-old son.
Sean Clark died at an address on Neads Drive in Warmley, South Gloucestershire, on 14 January 2018.
James Dean Clark, 31, and Helen Jeremy, 26, are charged with his murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.
The judge at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court set a date of 5 July next year for their trial.
The pair were remanded in custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on 12 March.