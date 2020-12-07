Driver of pick-up truck killed in crash on A46
- Published
The driver of a pick-up truck has been killed in a crash on the A46 in South Gloucestershire.
Avon and Somerset Police said two grey trucks collided at Dyrham between 20:30 GMT and 20:45 GMT on Sunday.
A spokesperson said the driver of one of the trucks, that came off the road, died. The other driver was taken to Southmead Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The A46 remains closed and drivers have been advised to use alternative routes.
