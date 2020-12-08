Covid: Tributes paid to Southmead nurse Rob Healey
Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved" Bristol nurse who died after contracting coronavirus.
Rob Healey, who worked in Southmead Hospital's emergency department, had tested positive for Covid-19, North Bristol NHS Trust said.
Emergency department matron Anna Bell described him as a "true gentleman, who always had a smile".
Mr Healey had worked for the trust for the past 20 years in several different roles, including at Frenchay Hospital.
"Rob was overwhelmingly lovely, a magnificent man, and everything a nurse should be," Ms Bell said.
"He was such an important part of so many people's journey as nurses in our hospital.
"His loss has been felt by the whole team," she said.
'Well thought of'
Mr Healey's partner, Colin, said: "As Rob's partner for almost 25 years I have been totally overwhelmed by the comments I have received since his death.
"I had no idea he was so popular and well thought of."
North Bristol NHS Trust chief executive Andrea Young paid tribute to a "much-loved nurse".
"Many within our hospital benefited from the role he played in their nursing journeys and will feel his loss," she said.
More than 200 front-line health and care workers have died with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.