Old Chocolate Factory: Residents angry at planned work extension
- Published
Residents living near a construction site in Easton, Bristol, have reacted angrily at plans by the builders to extend building hours.
The Generator Group, working on the Old Chocolate Factory site, wants to start 13.5-hour work days during the week, and 10-hour days on weekends.
"The proposals would have a significant impact on us," residents wrote in a joint objection letter.
The Chocolate Factory said the extra hours would be used "sensitively."
One nearby resident, Charlotte Pawle, said she would "not be able to cope" if the working days increased.
"The noise increases my ME symptoms like headache and fatigue.
"The workmen are so loud, and they're swearing a lot which has upset families with children.
"There just won't be any respite with work from 0730 to 2100 five days a week," she said.
'No local accountability'
Easton councillor Ruth Pickersgill said it was "unfortunate there wasn't more discussion about this before the planning application went in.
"A lot of people are working at home now, and some back gardens are overlooked by this building site.
"Because Bristol is in tier 3 they can't even use their gardens in peace."
Ms Pickersgill blamed a recent government planning overhaul that "removed local accountability."
"The local authority has 14 days to respond and if they don't it's seen as permissive," she said.
A spokesperson for the Chocolate Factory said that "everyone involved in the project is aware how difficult it is living near a building site."
"The project has been delayed because of Covid.
"We're supporting residents with weekly communications, they will give advance notice if they have to work late one day.
"The intention is to use the extra hours only when needed, there is no plan to work from 0730 to 2100 every day."
