Bristol lit up by advent trail of Christmas song lyrics
- Published
Lyrics from famous Christmas songs are being lit up across a city centre to create an advent trail.
Lines from songs by Chris Rea, Mariah Carey and more are featuring as part of Bristol ADVENTures.
In total 24 locations, including concert venues and buildings on the city's harbourside, are having lyrics beamed on to them.
Shoppers and visitors are being encouraged to follow the trail while observing social distancing rules.
The project is being led by the Bristol City Centre Business Improvement District (BID).
Operations director Keith Rundle said: "We want to bring some wonder and creativity to our city in December.
"Many of the city's businesses have come together to make it happen, providing their buildings, power supplies, lighting, and time to create a trail for us all to enjoy and explore safely.
"As the shops reopen, we're encouraging people to support the city centre's retailers, while remembering to be respectful and protective of each other and those working in the stores."
A new light display is being revealed each night until Christmas Eve, all of them staying lit up once revealed.