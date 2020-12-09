Edward Colston statue: Four charged with criminal damage
- Published
Four people have been charged with criminal damage over the toppling of the statue of Edward Colston.
Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 32, and Sage Willoughby, 21, are all due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 25 January.
The 17th Century slave trader's statue was pulled down on June 7 during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol.
Six people have already accepted conditional cautions for criminal damage for their part in the incident.
The CPS said it had authorised charges following a review of a file of evidence from Avon and Somerset Police.
The bronze memorial to the controversial figure was dumped in Bristol Harbour after it was pulled down.
It was later recovered by Bristol City Council and assessed to have suffered £3,750 worth of damage.