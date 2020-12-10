'Banksy' artwork appears on side of Bristol house
A piece of street art in the style of elusive graffiti artist Banksy has appeared on a house in Bristol.
The creation, on the side of a semi-detached house in Totterdown, depicts a woman in a headscarf sneezing and her dentures flying into the air.
The artist has not authenticated the work on his Instagram account - his usual route to confirm work is his.
It is understood the work, on a house on Vale Street, was covered up before being revealed on Thursday morning.
Vale Street, in the city's aptly named Totterdown suburb, is one of the steepest streets in the country.
Each year the 22-degree gradient slope attracts crowds with its Easter Sunday egg rolling contest.
The mystery artwork, which has appeared at the bottom of Vale Street, is already attracting an audience.
Tom, 34, said he changed his jogging route so he could come and admire the artwork.
"I saw people talking about it on Twitter, I think it's pretty good - it's certainly topical," he said.
"We will have to wait and see if it's a real Banksy."
Jason Bartlett, 47, who grew up nearby, said he did not think Banksy had created work in the area before.
"Fair play if it is him," he said.
"I heard it on the news and I thought I've got to go and take a look. I've always been a big fan of his.
"It's going to get interesting for whoever owns the house I suppose."
In October, a Banksy artwork depicting a girl hula-hooping near a real bicycle with its back wheel missing appeared in Nottingham.
While in July, a pandemic-inspired piece by Banksy encouraging people to wear face masks was stencilled on a Tube train in London.
In September, Art Attack presenter Neil Buchanan dismissed rumours Banksy was his secret alias.
Banksy began spray-painting trains and walls in his home city of Bristol in the 1990s, and before long was leaving his artistic mark all over the world.
He is famed for poking fun at big companies and sending political messages through his work.
