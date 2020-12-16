Song for Bristol boy Oscar Cridge's surgery enters charts
By Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley
Broadcast Journalist
- Published
A Christmas song raising money to help a four-year-old boy walk unaided has reached the music charts.
Bristol artist Daz’s track Put The Fairy On The Tree is at number 19 in UK music downloads.
Oscar Cridge, from Longwell Green, has cerebral palsy and needs life-changing surgery to help him walk.
Daz said he hoped the money raised from downloads will help Oscar get to his £25,000 target and pay for his operation.
The song's place in the charts is currently above tracks by Dua Lipa, Gary Barlow and Sam Smith.
Oscar’s father Shaun Cridge had been raising money so Oscar could get selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery, an operation that would mean he could one day walk without using an aid.
But during the fundraising effort, Oscar's mum Emma was diagnosed with breast cancer which made everything “even harder”.
Mr Cridge said he was “at the end of the line” before Daz stepped in to help with fundraising.
“His mum was diagnosed with breast cancer and we had just been told officially by doctors that Oscar had cerebral palsy and we just couldn’t cope.
“I opened up to someone at work and she got in contact with Daz.
“He’s done so much for us already and words will never express how grateful I am to him because I don’t know where I’d be if it wasn’t for him.
"From all of the Cridge family, I want to say a massive thank you to Daz and everybody supporting us."
Daz, also known as Darren Sims, said he was drawn to Oscar’s cause when he heard his dream is to play football without an aid.
He said: “We’re so close to the fundraising target and him having his dream come true.
“I’ve spent every waking hour and minute doing this for him because it will change his life massively."