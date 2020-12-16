BBC News

Song for Bristol boy Oscar Cridge's surgery enters charts

By Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley
Broadcast Journalist

Published
image copyrightShaun Cridge
image captionOscar's father Shaun said: "After the surgery, I hope to go fishing with him properly one day just like my dad used to do with me."

A Christmas song raising money to help a four-year-old boy walk unaided has reached the music charts.

Bristol artist Daz’s track Put The Fairy On The Tree is at number 19 in UK music downloads.

Oscar Cridge, from Longwell Green, has cerebral palsy and needs life-changing surgery to help him walk.

Daz said he hoped the money raised from downloads will help Oscar get to his £25,000 target and pay for his operation.

The song's place in the charts is currently above tracks by Dua Lipa, Gary Barlow and Sam Smith.

Oscar’s father Shaun Cridge had been raising money so Oscar could get selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery, an operation that would mean he could one day walk without using an aid.

But during the fundraising effort, Oscar's mum Emma was diagnosed with breast cancer which made everything “even harder”.

image copyrightShaun Cridge
image captionEmma and Shaun Cridge hope to raise £25,000 for Oscar's surgery

Mr Cridge said he was “at the end of the line” before Daz stepped in to help with fundraising.

“His mum was diagnosed with breast cancer and we had just been told officially by doctors that Oscar had cerebral palsy and we just couldn’t cope.

“I opened up to someone at work and she got in contact with Daz.

“He’s done so much for us already and words will never express how grateful I am to him because I don’t know where I’d be if it wasn’t for him.

"From all of the Cridge family, I want to say a massive thank you to Daz and everybody supporting us."

image copyrightShaun Cridge
image captionBristol musician Darren Sims (pictured right) is behind the charity single

Daz, also known as Darren Sims, said he was drawn to Oscar’s cause when he heard his dream is to play football without an aid.

He said: “We’re so close to the fundraising target and him having his dream come true.

“I’ve spent every waking hour and minute doing this for him because it will change his life massively."

Related Topics

  • Bristol
  • Longwell Green
  • Cerebral Palsy

More on this story

  • Bristol mums organise doorstep Christmas sing-a-long

    Published
    20 November

  • Coronavirus: Charity helps musicians secure paid work

    Published
    29 August

  • Coronavirus: Bristol boy with spina bifida raises thousands for NHS

    Published
    20 April

  • Coronavirus: Bringing dance to disabled children in lockdown

    Published
    18 April