Covid-19: Bristol and North Somerset move into tier 2 of virus restrictions
Bristol and North Somerset will move down to tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions within England's three-tier system.
The government said the regions will move into the "high" tier when it announced changes on Thursday.
It comes as London, much of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire moved into tier three restrictions overnight on Wednesday.
The changes are due to come into force from Saturday 19 December.
Tier three was imposed on South Gloucestershire, Bristol and North Somerset after the national lockdown ended on 2 December.
South Gloucestershire will remain in tier 3.
Elsewhere in the West region - Bath and North East Somerset, Cheltenham, South Somerset, Sedgemoor, Swindon, Tewkesbury and Wiltshire will all remain in tier 2.
Bristol mayor Marvin Rees thanked everyone in the city "for playing their part to get the rates of infection down".
He said: "The next few weeks are crucial so we don't see another significant rise in cases, so please be cautious and still limit who you see and follow the guidelines."
MP for Weston-super-Mare, John Penrose described the news as "Fan-flippin-tastic!" on Twitter, and said it is "great news for local businesses and jobs".
North Somerset Council's executive member for health Mike Bell said: "The new tier 2 restrictions will still be tough for many of our businesses and households, but the reality is that until a full vaccination programme has been rolled out the threat from covid remains a real and present danger.
"I urge everyone to keep doing what they have been doing over the past few weeks: follow the guidance, protect each other and protect our health services. The worst thing we could do now is to halt the progress we have made or risk restrictions through complacency."
Matt Hancock said the "vast majority" of places in tier 3 restrictions will not be changed, but added in the Commons: "In Bristol and North Somerset rates have come down from 432 per 100,000 to 121 and falling."Businesses say going into tier two "doesn't matter" as they still need more government support.
Conservative former minister Liam Fox, MP for North Somerset, said he was "delighted" his area is moving from tier 3 to tier 2.
He said: "It is just reward for the efforts of my constituents and the whole community in the measures they've taken, and also offers great potential help for our hospitality industry as we go into the Christmas period."
The co-owner of Bristol restaurant Cloak and Dagger, Sebastian Merry said: "Whatever the tier, government furlough is not enough."
The restaurant could face closure in the next week due to financial difficulties faced during the pandemic.
Owner of Bristol pub The Gallimaufry James Koch said: "We can adapt to make tier 2 work but we cannot survive in tier 3."
"The moves in and out of lockdown have been sapping emotionally but as a business we welcome the chance to enter tier 2 and generate some income.
"Coping in tier 3 has been a challenge. We've tried to pivot towards take-out options and merchandise but it's a saturated market - those avenues bring in something but it's not viable."
Thousands of people's Christmas plans have been cancelled after Butlin's opted to close its resorts including one in Minehead, Somerset.
It will shut on Friday with no confirmed reopening date.
In a statement the company it was the "right move" to keep guests and staff safe, and stop people moving around with the virus.
What are tier two rules?
- You can't mix indoors with anyone apart from members of your household or bubble
- You can meet in a group of up to six outside - including in a private garden, or a public place
- Shops, gyms and personal care services (such as hairdressing) can reopen
- Pubs and bars can only open if they serve substantial meals. Alcohol can be served with that meal
- Pubs and restaurants must shut at 23:00 GMT, with last orders at 22:00
- Sports events in stadiums can be attended by up to 2,000 spectators, or 50% capacity (whichever is smaller)
- Collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports can resume (with restrictions)
- Non-essential foreign travel allowed, subject to quarantine rules
- People are advised not to travel to and from tier three areas
When deciding on the tiers, the Government looks at coronavirus cases across all age groups and specifically among the over-60s, who are considered most at risk.
Officials also look at whether infection rates are rising or falling in the area and the positivity rate - meaning the number of positive cases detected as a percentage of tests taken.
Pressure on the NHS is also taken into account, including current and projected occupancy.