Arrests made over suspected child abduction
- Published
A man and a woman are being held on suspicion of child abduction after an eight-year-old girl went missing and was away from home overnight.
Avon and Somerset police said the child, who is from Bristol, was taken out with a neighbour on Wednesday at 15:00 GMT and had been expected to return home within an hour.
Her mother reported her missing at 19:00 GMT, prompting an urgent appeal.
The girl was found "safe and well" earlier, police have confirmed.