Arrests made over suspected child abduction

image captionAvon and Somerset police launched an urgent appeal after the girl went missing

A man and a woman are being held on suspicion of child abduction after an eight-year-old girl went missing and was away from home overnight.

Avon and Somerset police said the child, who is from Bristol, was taken out with a neighbour on Wednesday at 15:00 GMT and had been expected to return home within an hour.

Her mother reported her missing at 19:00 GMT, prompting an urgent appeal.

The girl was found "safe and well" earlier, police have confirmed.

