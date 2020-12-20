Bristol man to transform American school bus for charity
A Bristol man has begun refurbishing an American school bus for use in a "unique" charity project.
Paul Clifford, who set up new charity Fat Dads Community Kitchen, purchased the yellow bus from New York.
His intention is to use the vehicle to work with youth groups and people in deprived areas to promote cheap and healthier ways of living and eating.
Mr Clifford says he hopes the bus "will give people who are lost a sense of belonging".
He was inspired to start Fat Dads Community Kitchen after attending a talk at the Bristol Food Connections festival four years ago.
"I had left a job in pharmaceuticals, and had a breakdown, and food was my safe space," he said.
"I went to one of these talks and took away the message of being unique.
"What is more unique than a school bus?"
Mr Clifford has estimated it will cost £10,000 to kit out the bus with a portable kitchen, and is currently crowd funding to complete the work.
Once up and running, he hopes to offer a weekly soup kitchen from it and also use the vehicle as a place people can meet to help ease problems like isolation, and also learn new skills.
Mr Clifford has identified four groups affected by social inequality in Bristol that he wants to work with: the homeless, those with mental health problems, youth groups, and ethnic minorities.
"You can really break down barriers with good food," he said.
Although work to gut the interior of the bus was finished in September 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has set his plans back.
If the funds are met, Mr Clifford plans to start working from the bus in early 2021.