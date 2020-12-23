BBC News

Bristol homes without water after burst main

Around 5,000 homes in Bristol are without water or having supply issues following a "tricky" burst water main.

Bristol Water said three bursts were causing low pressure or no water for its customers in Lawrence Hill, Easton, Redfield and St George.

Despite working through the night it added: "Some of you will be waking up this morning with little or no water".

The company is preparing for pallets of water to be delivered to the area and directly to those isolating.

It said it would also deliver water to anyone unable to get to the chosen location due to medical reasons.

A spokesman said on Twitter: "Our crew has been working through the night to fix what has become three bursts in the Lawrence Hill and Easton areas with the repair ongoing.

"Our crew are still onsite at Lawrence Hill, working hard on what has turned out to be a tricky repair.

"We appreciate that this is far from ideal but due to complications in the repairs required, this is taking a little longer than we'd hoped."

