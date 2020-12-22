Three men appear in court following Kingswood shooting
Three people have appeared in court following an incident that saw a man attend hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police attended Baxter Close, Kingswood, near Bristol, shortly before 14:00 GMT on 14 December following reports of a disorder.
Later, a 26-year-old man attended hospital with multiple injuries, including two gunshot wounds. He has since been released from hospital.
Three men have been charged in relation to the incident.
Three others have been arrested and released on bail.
Steven Tomlinson, 32, from Henbury, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Friday and was remanded until his next appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 15 January.
Andre Williams, 31, from Fishponds, entered a not guilty plea when he appeared before magistrates on Tuesday charged with violent disorder.
He was remanded in custody and is set to appear for trial at Bristol Crown Court on 4 January.
And 31-year-old Tyree Sutherland, from Easton, has been charged with assisting an offender. He has been released on conditional bail to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 22 January.
The 26-year-old, Shaquille Thompson, from Hengrove, has also appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court after being charged with a robbery that happened in Bristol four days before the incident in Kingswood.
He has been released on conditional bail to appear before Bristol Crown Court on 25 January.
Det Ch Insp James Riccio said: "While we believe this is an isolated incident, we appreciate the worry this may cause the community.
"Incidents involving firearms are thankfully extremely rare in Avon and Somerset but should anyone feel concerned about what happened, I'd encourage them to speak to their local neighbourhood team."