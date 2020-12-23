BBC News

Covid-19: Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Swindon in tier 3

  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightPA Media
image captionBristol, Somerset, including North Somerset, Gloucestershire and Swindon will be moved into tier three on Boxing Day

Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Swindon will be escalated to tier three of coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day, the health secretary has said.

Matt Hancock said there were "early signs of the new variant" across the country.

He said that although some areas have not been "as badly affected" some increases appear to be "quite stark".

South Gloucestershire remains in tier three while North Somerset moves into it. Wiltshire stays in tier two.

Other areas, including Oxfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Sussex, will be moved into tier four.

  • Millions more people to enter tier 4 on Boxing Day
  • First trucks start leaving lorry park amid delays
  • UK has two cases of variant found in South Africa

Bristol and North Somerset were moved into tier two from three on 19 December, while South Gloucestershire remained in tier three - very high alert.

Tier three had been imposed on South Gloucestershire, Bristol and North Somerset after the national lockdown ended on 2 December.

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said the move would be "shattering" news for the city's hospitality sector but that rising rates meant "difficult decisions" were inevitable.

media captionThe health secretary announces tier four restrictions for more areas in England from Boxing Day

He said: "I know people will be disappointed we have moved back into tier three, but infection rates are increasing in Bristol and we must continue to protect each other.

"This Christmas and New Year will look very different to last year, but if we all continue doing the best we can to follow guidelines and protect one another, we can be hopeful of a return to the things we love next year."

In tier three, hospitality venues are closed but other retail can remain open.

Gyms are allowed to operate but classes and other group activities must not take place.

