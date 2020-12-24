Film-makers highlight Indian farmers' plight with song
A film-making duo has produced a music video to highlight protests in India against changes to the farming laws.
Gurpreet Singh, 20, from Bristol, has covered a song from the Bollywood film Kesari, directed by Ewan French.
"The government has passed a new bill in the Punjab. When farmers sell their food to companies, the companies can pay them whatever they want - it's wrong," said Mr Singh.
Mr Singh's relatives from Punjab and Rajasthan are joining rallies in Delhi.
"My family is from Rajasthan but they have gone to New Delhi to protest and support everyone," added Mr Singh.
"I also have some people who live in Punjab and they are affected, she's my grandma's sister and her family.
"Farming in the Punjab is everything for them, that's their main job, they grow potatoes, onions - everything they eat."
India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says the reforms, which allow private players a greater role in the farming sector, will not hurt farmers' incomes.
Mr French, 20, said: "I heard about it on social media but having that conversation with Gurpreet made me realise how severe and how important it is.
"Because Gurpreet is a brother to me, and we've been through so much, I really understood his pain and frustration and why this message was important to him, and to me now."
Filming took place in Leigh Woods, close to the Clifton Suspension Bridge, which Mr French had a "neglected feel" reflecting how farmers felt about their situation.
"He [Gurpreet] shares a really important message and he does it in a very artistic way which people can buy into," added Mr French.
"His voice sounds really good, he's been making music for a while, but he's really improved in terms of vocal delivery in terms of using melody."
The video, covering the song Teri Mitti, has been made using copyright-free material online.
It will be released on YouTube and Instagram at 20:00 GMT on Christmas Eve.
What are the protests about?
- In the last fortnight, tens of thousands of Indian farmers have descended on the streets of Delhi and camped out at borders in a protest over controversial new laws
- They are angry about three new farm bills which the government said would reform the agricultural sector
- However, farmers say this was done without consultation and they fear losing earnings and their protection over guaranteed prices
- Last weekend rallies were held in London and Leicester, with more planned in the coming weeks, including two in Birmingham and Northampton this weekend
