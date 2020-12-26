Christmas Day sinkhole closes Clifton road
A road in Bristol has been closed after a large sinkhole opened up on Christmas Day.
Bristol City Council has shut Canynge Square in Clifton and said its staff are "working hard to assess the site".
Residents said they heard a "loud noise" at about 22:30 GMT on Friday and found a tree had fallen into the hole.
The square forms part of the Clifton and Hotwells Conservation Area, with several buildings dating back to the late Victorian period.
Michael Woodman-Smith, who lives in the square, said the scene was "absolutely dramatic" after the tree's collapse.
He said: "There was a bang. To be honest it could have been a door slamming. It wasn't enormous.
"But the scene is absolutely dramatic. To see an enormous, forest-sized tree sitting in a huge hole is really remarkable."
1/2 A sink hole has appeared at Canynge Square, Clifton. We are working hard to assess the site. There is no immediate known risk to properties or residents— Bristol City Council (@BristolCouncil) December 26, 2020