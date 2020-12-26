BBC News

Christmas Day sinkhole closes Clifton road

image copyrightColin Butcher
image captionResidents said they heard a "loud noise" as the sinkhole appeared at about 22:30 GMT

A road in Bristol has been closed after a large sinkhole opened up on Christmas Day.

Bristol City Council has shut Canynge Square in Clifton and said its staff are "working hard to assess the site".

Residents said they heard a "loud noise" at about 22:30 GMT on Friday and found a tree had fallen into the hole.

The square forms part of the Clifton and Hotwells Conservation Area, with several buildings dating back to the late Victorian period.

Michael Woodman-Smith, who lives in the square, said the scene was "absolutely dramatic" after the tree's collapse.

He said: "There was a bang. To be honest it could have been a door slamming. It wasn't enormous.

"But the scene is absolutely dramatic. To see an enormous, forest-sized tree sitting in a huge hole is really remarkable."

image copyrightMichael Woodman-Smith
image captionBristol City Council said its staff are "working hard to assess the site"

