Man charged with attempted murder after Kingswood shooting
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was shot near Bristol.
Taurean Thompson, 30, from Kingswood, was arrested on Thursday in relation to an incident in Baxter Close, Kingswood at about 14:00 GMT on 14 December.
A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with multiple injuries, including two gunshot wounds.
Three other men have already appeared in court in connection with the incident.
Mr Thompson was arrested on Christmas Eve, questioned on Christmas Day and appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Boxing Day, Avon and Somerset Police said.
He has been charged with attempted murder and possessing a firearm when prohibited for life and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 25 January.