Covid-19: Third lockdown 'real struggle' for businesses
- Published
Business owners say the next few weeks will be a "real struggle" as England enters a third national lockdown.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced stricter measures across the country on Monday evening, meaning many businesses must close their doors once again.
Beauty spa and pub owner Tracy Kimitri said it was the types of businesses she owned that were "really suffering".
Business expert Phil Smith said tens of thousands of firms were in a "precarious position".
Mr Smith, director of Business West - a not-for-profit company - said the lockdown was a further blow to businesses following a disrupted Christmas period and uncertainty due to the Brexit transition process.
'Real struggle'
Ms Kimitri, who owns Corinium Health and Beauty Spa in Weston-super-Mare, acknowledged the need for a lockdown, despite it being "terrible" for businesses.
She said: "The staff have been looked after in terms of the furlough scheme but the business owners are taking a critical hit.
"We run a pub as well so we are the two sorts of businesses that are really suffering.
"Public health and safety has to be the prime concern, we will do what we have to do, but it is a real struggle."
She said although the spa had been open in tier three, because people were not getting married or socialising they had lost 40% of their business.
Paul Carpenter, owner of Totally Toys toyshop in Bristol, said he was not surprised another lockdown had been announced.
"Lockdown last year was severe, we got through that but with no revenue coming in and costs continuing it put a lot of pressure on the business.
"It will be hard but it must be done."
Personal trainer Xabier Marshall, who owns Multiply Performance in Bristol, said: "This needs to happen, nobody wants this but it is necessary."
Mr Marshall said the pandemic would change the fitness industry long term and that "many of the smaller gyms will go out of business".