Man killed and woman hurt in car crash in Bristol
A man has died and a woman was injured in a two-car crash in Bristol.
A Ford Fiesta and a Ford Focus were involved in the collision on Brunel Way in the Cumberland Basin area at about 19:35 GMT on Saturday.
The male driver died at the scene and the female driver sustained injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.