Bristol NHS receptionist honours ICU colleagues with portraits
An NHS worker whose portraits of her Intensive Care Unit colleagues have gone on display says she drew the pictures as a way of saying thank you.
Receptionist Jane Godden has been drawing staff from Bristol Southmead Hospital to lift their spirits.
Mrs Godden sketched the portraits of medics wearing their personal protective equipment (PPE) based on photos she took.
The pictures are now exhibited in the main hospital atrium.
Mrs Godden, a self-taught artist who usually draws animals, said: "Being on the unit every day I've seen how my colleagues have been affected by the pandemic, caring for patients and spending hour after hour in PPE.
"Creating their portrait is my small contribution to say thank you.
"The first one I did was of a junior doctor and she was thrilled so I just kept on going.
"For me, the joy and beauty of drawing is that it is so relaxing."
On Thursday, The One Show made her the focus of its One Big Thank You after she was nominated by her Bristol colleagues.
Mrs Godden said she was shocked to find a film crew and a huge mobile screen with BBC presenter Alex Jones speaking to her outside her home in Alveston, South Gloucestershire, as well as messages from artists including Grayson Perry and Christian Hook.
Mrs Godden said she had "no idea" they were there as she had been in her garden shed art studio.
Matron Valentien Crook-Jones said: "We wanted to nominate Jane because she has done all she can to support us throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."
Mrs Godden has worked for North Bristol NHS Trust for three years after leaving a career as a geography and art secondary school teacher.
