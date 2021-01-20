Bristol Islamic extremist shared 'terror tutorials'
An Islamic extremist has admitted sharing "terrorist tutorials" and having a stash of bomb and poison-making instructions.
Souhaib Embarek, 34, was arrested after firearms officers forced entry into his Bristol home on 9 December 2019.
He denied two charges of disseminating a terror document but changed his plea for one count as his trial opened.
Embarek had already admitted five charges of possessing information useful to a terrorist.
Judge Philip Katz QC, sitting at the Old Bailey, ordered for the other charge to lie on file.
Embarek, a Spanish national, rolled his eyes as he entered a guilty plea by video link from Wandsworth Prison.
Prosecutor Joel Smith said Embarek threw a mobile phone from his bedroom window as his Clifton home was stormed by armed police in December 2019.
Jihadi 'lessons'
He said: "After being arrested, he denied to police that he even had a mobile telephone.
"Notwithstanding his attempts to frustrate the police, a number of mobile phones and a computer that he was using were recovered."
Material relating to weapons, poison, violence and terrorism, in particular radical Islamic ideology, was found on the devices at his home in Tyndale Court, Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith said Embarek had shared documents over the encrypted chat channel Telegram.
The dissemination charge, which Embarek admitted on Wednesday related to three audio files in Arabic which amounted to "terrorist tutorials", Mr Smith said.
The jihadi "lessons" instructed on communication and surveillance security and having a cover story, the Old Bailey was told.
The other dissemination charge, which Embarek denied, related to another audio file containing a speech by an official spokesman of Islamic State.
Embarek will be sentenced at a later date.