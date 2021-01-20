'Dishonest' Bristol nurse who falsified records struck-off
- Published
A nurse who left a diabetic patient "extremely distressed" after giving him an extra dose of insulin has been struck-off.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) was told Wendi Anne Williams had shown a "frightening" lack of insight and failed to report the error.
She created false records relating to other patients at Olive Tree House in Patchway, near Bristol, the panel heard
The NMC said in its ruling that her actions amounted to misconduct.
Ms Williams, who has nearly 30 years' experience, has not worked since the error in 2018.
The patient was left "extremely distressed" and asked her to monitor his blood sugar, but there was no evidence she did, the panel was told.
Ms Williams' former manager told the hearing her actions could have led to the patient going into a coma.
She said: "Wendi said that she was sorry and apologised. However, we noticed that she did not comprehend the seriousness of the situation.
"There was a lack of insight which was frightening."
The panel found that Ms Williams, who registered as a nurse in 1989, failed to give prescribed medications to four other residents at the care home, but dishonestly signed their records claiming she had.
It also heard she neglected to tell the home she failed to pass her probation period at a previous employer.
The NMC said her "dishonest behaviour" fell short of the standard expected, according to the BBC's Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"Patients were put at risk and were caused physical and emotional harm and consequent distress as a result of Ms Williams' misconduct," it said.
Christopher Taylor, director of Olive Tree House, said: "I commend my colleagues for their attention to the details of our quality control procedure, for initiating the disciplinary procedure and for liaising with the NMC to ensure an appropriate outcome to this case."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk