Bristol Bierkeller rebuilt as college's 'state-of-the-art' venue
A music venue which hosted Nirvana in its heyday is being converted to a live music venue and college campus.
The Independent Access Creative College will spend £4.5m to renovate the Bristol Bierkeller which closed in 2018.
Centre manager, Mark Smithers said they hope their students would "follow in the footsteps" of the "legendary" musicians that have played there.
Campaign group, Save Bristol's Nightlife has welcomed the revamp.
The building on All Saints Road is 13,00 sq ft (1,207 sq m) and can take up to 400 people in the main hall.
"We will teach students how to put on events and shows for real life experience and in the evening we will open it up to the public and promote new bands and artists," added Mr Smithers.
The campus will also be used to hold creative courses in digital arts, music and events.
Co-director of Save Bristol's Nightlife Annie McGann said: "There lots of new things happening in Bristol and new venues are just waiting for the moment they can open up, no doubt about that."
"I liked it when it [The Bierkeller] was a dirty old gig but the students will be very welcome to the bars and cafes nearby and the courses look interesting.
"It will be great if they put on some gigs but will they spray the floor with some glue and grime the place up a bit?"
