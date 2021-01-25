Colston statue: Four in court over toppling of slave trader statue
Four people have denied causing criminal damage after a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down.
Jake Skuse, 36, Rhiannon Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, and Sage Willoughby, 21, appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday.
They were bailed to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 8 February.
The bronze figure of the slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on 7 June.
Avon and Somerset Police warned anyone who planned to attend a protest against the prosecution outside the city's magistrates' court that they would be breaking coronavirus regulations.
Organisers of the protest had asked people to attend a demonstration online, with about 150 people doing so on Monday.
But police said "a small number of people" had ignored warnings not to attend and were dealt with by officers.
After being pulled down, the statue was later dumped in Bristol Harbour and recovered by Bristol City Council on 11 June.
The council said the statue, worth £3,750, would be preserved and placed in a museum, along with placards from Black Lives Matter protests.
In September, six people accepted conditional cautions for causing criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.
Colston made his fortune in the slave trade and bequeathed his money to charities in Bristol, which led to many venues, streets and landmarks bearing his name.
Following the toppling of the statue, Colston's Girls School changed its name to Montpelier High School.
The city's Colston Hall music venue is now the Bristol Beacon.
A statue of a Black Lives Matter protester was placed on the empty plinth without permission in July and was removed shortly afterwards.