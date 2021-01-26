Brunel archives in Bristol to be shared online
- Published
Original drawings by engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel are among the artefacts the University of Bristol is making available to the public to view online.
It has spent £250,000 on equipment to digitise its archives, which also include rare films, historical maps and a collection of Penguin books.
A high quality camera will be used to capture photos, videos and 3D images.
Some of the first documents to go online will be Brunel's drawings of the Great Western Railway.
The university is known to have one of the most internationally renowned collections relating to the engineer.
His letters and diaries are set to be digitised along with his works.
There are plans to create virtual reading rooms where experts will guide people through items in forensic detail.
Some artefacts date back to the 11th Century.
Ed Fay, University of Bristol director of library services, said: "Putting our collections online not only democratises access to them, but also helps preserve them for generations to come."
The project has been funded by money from the Arts and Humanities Research Council and the Research England World Class Laboratories grant.