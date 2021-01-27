Bristol policeman took on man armed with three knives
A police officer has been praised for his "selfless courage" after being threatened with a man wielding three knives.
Avon and Somerset constable Chris Wright put himself between David Wilkie and his colleagues because they "didn't have time to flee".
He tasered Wilkie, 41, when he continued to advance, meaning he could be handcuffed.
Now a sergeant, Wright has been given a chief constable's commendation.
The force has released a video of the incident showing Wilkie shouting at police in the centre of a block of flats in Staple Hill, Bristol on 16 June, 2020.
As officers called for armed support, Wilkie began advancing on them, forcing Sgt Wright to take action.
'I'm in trouble here'
Sgt Wright, who has been with Avon and Somerset for 16 years, said: "In all of my years of service, this is the first time I've actually thought 'I'm in trouble here'.
"I was worried about my colleagues, as none of them were equipped with a Taser and they didn't have time to flee.
"I told them to get back in their cars but he came down the stairs too quickly.
"Once it was over it did hit home and made me reflect on what happened."
Wilkie, of Brigstocke Road, was jailed for 12 months in July 2020 for possession of a bladed article.
He was also given a 12-month concurrent sentence for affray and a three month concurrent sentence for common assault.
'Volatile situation''
Avon and Somerset Police Chief Constable Andy Marsh said Sgt Wright was "an incredibly brave officer who "had put himself in danger to keep others safe."
"He fully deserves this commendation, which is in recognition of his selfless courage in what was a volatile situation," he added.