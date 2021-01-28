Arrests as stolen dogs and puppies found at Wiltshire
- Published
Three men have been arrested after 12 stolen dogs were found at a property in Wiltshire.
It follows the theft of five puppies and two dogs from a house in Bristol on Wednesday night.
The seven dogs, along with five others also believed to have been stolen, and a number of weapons were seized by officers at a property in Southwick.
Three men aged 18, 48 and 51 were arrested and are being held on suspicion of theft.
Sgt Catherine Leigh, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "We're delighted they have now been returned to their rightful owners and will be carrying out a full investigation into the incident."
Sgt Garry Epps, who was involved with the operation, said: "Not only have we been able to retrieve the seven dogs stolen in yesterday's theft, but we also now have five other dogs which can hopefully be returned to their rightful owners."