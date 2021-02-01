Bristol man stops 10k a day run on mum's Covid death
- Published
A man who ran 10k (6.2miles) every day while his mother was in intensive care with Covid-19 has stopped his challenge on her death.
Andrew Marshall-Aherne, from Bristol, raised £4,000 for staff at Southmead Hospital who cared for her for 18 days.
Speaking about her death, he said: "I hope our story will make people realise the impact of this dreadful virus."
Christine Marshall, 68, was climbing the stairs when she collapsed after testing positive for coronavirus.
'Incredibly independent'
Mr Marshall-Aherne, 36, said: "She was an incredibly hardworking, independent lady, who went to the gym three times a week."
He described her as "fighting for her every breath" in ICU despite having no underlying health issues.
Mrs Marshall was a head teacher for 17 years at Ivy Lane Primary School in Chippenham, Wiltshire, and after retiring became self-employed as a schools improvement adviser.
On Friday, her husband Richard and Mr Marshall-Aherne were invited to the hospital to say their final goodbyes.
Mr Marshall-Aherne said: "We were fortunate enough to be there when she passed away. The staff were amazing as they have always been.
"Nothing was too much trouble for them. Considering how flat out they were, it was so calm."
He has stopped running for now but is continuing to collect money for the hospital in his mother's memory.
