First glimpse of rare aye-aye lemur born at Bristol Zoo
One of the most rare and threatened lemurs in the world has been born at Bristol Zoo.
Keepers believe the aye-aye lemur was born almost two months ago but only have just had their first glimpse as it was being hidden by its mother.
The sex is unknown but is estimated to be 30cm long and weigh around 400g.
Senior mammal keeper Paige Bwye, who also saw its mother born at the zoo, said "Our eyes locked on each other. It was a very special moment for me."
The birth is important as the aye-aye is considered endangered in its native Madagascar, the only place where lemurs are found in the wild.
Their forest homes are being destroyed by people for agriculture and timber. In some areas they are also killed on the belief that they are a symbol of bad luck.
'Dark eyes peering'
Ms Bwye said: "I went to check on the aye-ayes and I saw these two bright, dark eyes peering at me and I knew immediately it was the new infant.
"Our eyes locked on each other. It was a very special moment for me because I had also been the first to see its mother, Tahiry, who was born at the zoo five years ago."
Aye-ayes are nocturnal and are famed for having an extended middle finger which they use to find food inside logs and trees.
They have evolved to feed rather like woodpeckers, tapping the bark with their skeletal middle finger and listening for the sound of grubs moving.
Then they use their sharp teeth to tear at the wood and fish out the grubs with their extended finger.