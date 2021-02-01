Covid: Bristol appeal for doctor's bereaved family raises £118k
- Published
A fundraising campaign for the family of a hospital doctor who died from Covid-19 has raised more than £118,000.
Dr Gamal Osman died on 28 January after battling the virus in intensive care.
The locum consultant based at Southmead Hospital, Bristol caught the virus in November three weeks before vaccinations began for frontline NHS staff.
The fundraiser said Dr Osman was the sole breadwinner with seven children aged from seven to 26.
'Extremely popular'
Since the appeal began on 28 January, some 2,600 people donated more than £118,000.
The 63-year-old was based in Acute Medicine at Southmead for two years and had worked in hospitals in Liverpool and Birmingham.
Doctors Prashanth Mamilla, Kiaran Flanagan and other colleagues from the Acute Medical Team described him as "generous, calm and extremely popular".
"We are all aware that Covid poses a higher risk to Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) and older patients," the statement said.
"In his early sixties, Gamal was well aware of this risk, particularly as he lost his brother to Covid in September 2020.
"Despite this... he was committed to continuing to care for acutely unwell patients with Covid. His passing is devastating.
"We would like to repay the generosity that Gamal showed and embodied every day by trying to help his family through this difficult time."
Fundraising organiser Rina Adhikary said: "Gamal's family have been in contact and are so proud so see how well loved he was and how he has touched so many lives."
Chief executive at North Bristol NHS Trust Evelyn Barker said: "The commitment Gamal showed to providing exceptional care to our patients, particularly over the last very challenging year is highly honourable.
"His courage in the face of the pandemic has saved lives, and he will always be remembered."
Donations on a second appeal for funeral costs have raised more than £10,000.
