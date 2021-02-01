Bristol: Brain-damaged baby dies after life support ruling
- Published
A brain-damaged baby has died days after a judge ruled that doctors could stop providing life-support treatment.
Danny was delivered by Caesarean section on 17 January after his mother, Danielle Jones, collapsed and died at her parents' home in Bristol.
But specialists said the child suffered irreversible brain damage during birth and should be allowed to die.
A High Court judge ruled on Friday that doctors could lawfully disconnect Danny from a ventilator.
Miss Jones's boyfriend, Ozzy Godfrey, 18, who is thought to be Danny's biological father, announced the boy's death on social media.
"Rest in peace Danny," he said in a Facebook post. "You made me such a proud and happy dad.
"You are with your mummy now. Make sure u look after her for me. Loves you so much."
The High Court hearing was told that Miss Jones, 18, had not told anyone she was pregnant and that Danny had been moved to an intensive care unit shortly after birth.
Bosses at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust had asked the judge, Mr Justice Hayden, to decide what moves were in Danny's best interests.
Lawyers representing trust officials said it had not yet been possible to carry out tests to confirm Mr Godfrey was Danny's father.
There was therefore no-one with parental responsibility who could give doctors permission to withdraw life-support treatment and in those circumstances, a judge had to make a decision, they said.
Mr Justice Hayden heard that Miss Jones had collapsed for no apparent reason and was declared dead on arrival at hospital.
An inquest is expected to be held into Miss Jones's death.
