Bristol and Bath railway path upgrades revealed
Improvement plans have been revealed for a 1.5 mile stretch of railway path used by commuters and residents.
The Bristol and Bath Railway Path will see major changes between the Easton Community Centre, Clay Bottom, and Russell Town Avenue access points.
Plans include widening the path, creating new entry points, installing seating and signage for safer use.
The redevelopment funded by the Department for Transport is due to start in the summer.
There has been an increase in reports of crime along the railway path in the past year and previous community meetings have also raised concerns about cyclists travelling at speed.
Physical safety and accessibility
Consultation sessions showed safety was one of the biggest issues for its redevelopment.
Bristol City Council cabinet member responsible for transport Kyle Dudd said: "The path is an important part of the city's green transport infrastructure as well as a route enjoyed by families throughout the year.
"We have worked closely with local residents, and people who use the path regularly, to come up with these plans and to make sure the right changes are made."
As part of the design, 19 trees will be removed in February to enable the path improvements to be made in locations where personal safety, physical safety or accessibility are of particular concern.
To mitigate the ecological impact 250 trees will be planted near Ridgeway Road to extend the green corridor supporting the surrounding wildlife.
Sustrans' director for the South of England James Cleeton said: "Our hope is that this redesigned section of path is one that will now be far more inclusive, accessible and enjoyable for the many types of uses, now and in the future."