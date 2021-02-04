Community garden helps Bristol residents through lockdown
- Published
A new garden at the heart of a community has created a "safe space" for residents during lockdown.
The community garden in St Pauls, Bristol, has helped people without gardens have the freedom to do their daily exercise and be outside safely.
Having access to green space benefits mental health and has played a large role in people's lockdown routines.
Residents said the garden has also given them "something to look forward to" after the pandemic.
Community organiser Tara Miran, who helped create the space near Grosvenor Road during the first lockdown, said it has played an important role for her family's mental health and is a place she uses to pray and exercise.
She said: "The families that use the space feel really comfortable there because it's our safe space in the community where we all look after each other.
"Amongst everything that's happening right now, having the garden is amazing because it's teaching us to slow down like nature does and appreciate each other. "
St Pauls resident Algis Ausra, 32, said it "brings the community together" even during the pandemic.
He said: "Since last year, I have been able to do a little bit of upkeep there but I'm looking forward to seeing people there after lockdown.
"It allows me to have connections to people I wouldn't normally get to meet."
Helmut Mack, 57, lives nearby on City Road and frequently goes to the garden with her children to get them "outdoors and muddy".
She said: "They love it - the two of them - and my son who loves climbing climbs up the cherry tree as soon as we get there.
"We don't see other people there as much at the moment but its still been our favourite place to go."
Resident Charlotte Warburton, 29, said it's a "special" huge space in the middle of St Pauls that people have been maintaining this past year.
"We recently secured funding to go towards the garden so cracking on with jobs there is something to look forward to after lockdown."